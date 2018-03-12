Phyllis Carol (Yannarella) Slaina Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian burial held on Friday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, with Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, for Phyllis Carol Slaina, 81, of Poland, who passed away Monday morning, March 12, 2018, with her loving family by her side.

Phyllis will always be remembered and loved for her strong-willed personality and her devotion to her family.

She was born February 12, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Anna (Palma) Yannarella and was proud of growing up on the East side of Youngstown.

Phyllis was a 1954 graduate of East High School and a member of the ARCO Club.

She was also a proud member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where she always looked forward to attending its annual Italian Festival.

Besides being a homemaker, Phyllis retired from the Youngstown City School System as a secretary.

Her family will miss all the Sunday dinners along with all her excellent cooking and baking especially her homemade spaghetti sauce which she made from the canned tomatoes that Phyllis did with her mother and sister every year.

Phyllis had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed gambling, playing cards and vacationing in Florida.

Her husband, Richard “Doc” Slaina, whom she married May 21, 1960 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, died November 29, 1984.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her three sons, Richard Slaina of Poland, Jeffrey Slaina of Youngstown and David (Tami) Slaina of Struthers; five grandchildren, Richard, Jr, Payton, Jett, Marissa and Isabella; a sister, Patti Testa; two sisters-in-law, Theresa (Joe) Koken and Gail Yannarella along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Slaina; a brother, James Yannarella; a brother-in-law, John J. (Mary) Slaina and a sister-in-law, Irene (Roy) Curtis.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, March 15 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. (new location)

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf of Phyllis’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff of Shepherd of The Valley, Dr. Robert Spratt and St. Elizabeth Medical Center for all the care and compassion shown to Phyllis during her times with them.

