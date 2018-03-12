Pitching appears to be the strength of Maplewood softball

2018 Maplewood Softball Primer

Head Coach: Robin Rae

Record: 10-11

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

“Our pitching and experience up the middle will be a real strength for us,” coach Rae. “We have the most pitchers that we’ve had in a long time. The lack of a batting cage last year hurt our hitting. That’s a point of emphasis for this upcoming season.”

The Rockets return a trio of senior letter winners in Maria Danko, Bailey Lewis and Erin Quinn to go along with three juniors (Leanna Brown, Emily Nay, Jaycee Rae) and sophomore Kyle Konwalski. The team will also feature a number of newcomers in junior Mackenzie Moody and freshman Mackenzie Spelich with several other promising freshmen.

Maplewood’s softball team has won at least one playoff game in each of the last five seasons. However, they’ve only been able to reach the District Final once during that span (2016).

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – Fairport (DH), 11

Mar. 31 – at Mogadore (DH), 11

Apr. 3 – at Windham, 4:30

Apr. 4 – Lordstown, 4:30

Apr. 6 – Lakeview, 4:30

Apr. 9 – Grand Valley, 430

Apr. 11 – at Bristol, 4:30

Apr. 12 – at Grand Valley, 4:30

Apr. 13 – Bristol, 4:30

Apr. 14 – at Lowellville (DH), 11

Apr. 16 – Southington, 4:30

Apr. 18 – at Newbury, 4:30

Apr. 19 – Badger, 4:30

Apr. 20 – Lakeside (DH), 4:30

Apr. 23 – Mathews, 4:30

Apr. 25 – Jackson-Milton, 5

Apr. 26 – at Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

Apr. 30 – at Bloomfield, 4:30

May 1 – Pymatuning Valley, 4:30

May 3 – at Badger, 4:30

May 4 – at Mineral Ridge, 4:30

May 8 – at Mathews, 4:30