Raymond Lee “Geez” Baird Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m Friday, March 16 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel for Raymond Lee Baird, 75 of Greenford. He died early Monday, March 12 morning at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

Raymond was born April 23, 1942 in Canfield, a son of the late Charles S. and Wilda L. (Vesey) Baird. He was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Greenford High School.

He went on to work at American Fire Clay for six years. In 1966, Raymond went to work for General Motors where he worked for over 40 years, retiring in 2006. He also worked for Richard Bare Apple Orchard while working his dad’s 60 acre farm.

Raymond was a member of Greenford Christian Church where he had helped build building C.

He was a volunteer for Green Township Fire Department for 48 years where he had also served as vice president.

He was an avid South Range basketball and football fan and was often seen in the crowd cheering with his air horn. Raymond enjoyed doing word searches and tending to his large garden of fruits and vegetables. After dinner he liked to get on the golf cart and check out the gardens. Raymond was always willing to help other people, dropping whatever he was doing, but most important to Raymond was spending time with his grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, the former Linda Ann Flatinger, whom he married July 16, 1963; his children, Todd (Michelle) Baird of Greenford, Pam (fiance’ Scott Choffin) of Greenford, Richard Baird of Poland, Wayne (Jeffrey) Cornelius-Baird of Canfield; nine grandchidren, Adam (Amanda) Little, Kimberly (Andy) Kisner, Cheyenne Sears, Samantha Baird, Taylor Baird, Pierce Baird, Lindy Baird, Madison Baird and Brayden Baird. Raymond also leaves his brother, Charles Baird of Mantua and two sisters, Nancy (Dave) Detwiler of Boston and Janet Snyder of Greenford.

Besides his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Baird and a grandson, Tanner Baird.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 15 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Green Township Fire Department, P.O Box 14, Greenford, OH 44422 or to Greenford Christian Church, P.O. Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422.

<em><strong>A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 13 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.</strong></em>