Rebecca “Jan” Janet Dean Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Rebecca Janet “Jan” Dean, 56, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Monday, March 12, 2018 at Austinwoods Care Center.

She was born April 4, 1961 in Greenville, South Carolina, the daughter of Robert P. and Linda G. (Pearson) Dean and had lived in Ohio most of her life.

A graduate of Trumbull Business College, Jan attended New Life Christian Fellowship.

She had worked as a nurse’s aide at Horizon Village Nursing Home for many years and had also worked on the line at Infocision.

She is sadly missed by her brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Ann Dean, who cared for her for many years and by other family and friends.

Her parents precede her in death.

Services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan Cesene officiating.

Burial will follow at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the funeral home.