Reports: Duct work falls from ceiling at Kalahari, injuring 5

Ohio news stations are reporting that ductwork fell from the ceiling of Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Sandusky. 
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio news stations are reporting that duct work fell from the ceiling of Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Sandusky.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said five people had minor injuries in the incident, Fox 8 reports. According to Fox 8, three people were taken to the hospital.

A Twitter user tweeted pictures of the incident that shows a pipe in the pool.

WKYC reports that the section fell into parts of the kiddie and wave pools.

Some Twitter users are reporting that a lifeguard was hit by the falling ductwork and that the facility is closed as a result.

Kalahari issued a statement on the incident to WKBN on Monday:

We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts.”

 

