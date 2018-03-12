Shirley Jean (Wesling) Miller Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Shirley Jean Miller, 90, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 12, 2018 at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Shirley was born on August 3, 1927, to William and Marie (Cartwright) Wesling in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She was a high school graduate and a homemaker.

On December 23, 1946, she married her husband, the late James E. Miller, Sr., whom passed away in November of 1987.

She enjoyed sewing, making crafts and gardening. Most important to her was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. (John) Irvine of Seneca, Pennsylvania; son, James E. (Judy) Miller, Jr. of Sharon, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by father, William Wesling; mother, Marie Wesling; husband, James E. Miller, Sr. and brother, William Westling.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 12:00 Noon in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania with Rev. Canon Dennis A. Blauser, officiating.

Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Raise the Roof Campaign at St. Paul Homes, 341 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or made online at www.stpauls1867.org in memory of Shirley.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

