Staff Right Services holding job fair in Boardman

The pay will range from $12 - $17 an hour, depending on experience and the position.

By Published:
Job Fair, Unemployment Generic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff Right Services will be holding a job fair at the Boardman Holiday Inn.

The job fair will be held for full-time and long-term positions for skilled factory labor.

The positions available include:

  • Heavy assemblers
  • Entry level pipe inspectors
  • Millwrights
  • Electrical maintenance
  • Crane operators

The pay will range from $12 – $17 an hour, depending on experience and the position.

On-site applications will be accepted and on-site interviews will be given. You must bring two forms of identification and must be able to pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check.

The job fair is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Boardman Holiday Inn, located at 7410 South Ave. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s