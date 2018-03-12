William Howard Goughenour Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – William Howard Goughenour, Sr., 85, died Monday, March 12, 2018 at Salem West Healthcare.

He was born October 4, 1932 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Herman and Lydia Ramsell Goughenour.

William was a Korean War Vet with the U.S. Navy.

In 1955, he met the love of his life, Gladys, while roller skating. He deliberately took a fall in front of her for attention stating, “See, I fell for you”. He went home and told his mom he had met the woman he would marry. Their life together was an exciting adventure of 62 years. They were a team who did everything together, setting an example of what a marriage should be. They were true soulmates.

William was a jokester who was well known for his one liners, play on words, overall sense of humor and ability to make others laugh. His wit will carry on through the legacy of his children and grandchildren. One wrote, “Even though we may not be “all-right” we are ALL honored to be part of your life.”

William enjoyed cycling and was active in the Outspoken Wheelman Bicycle Club of Salem for many years.

He also enjoyed camping and fishing. He took his family on a two week vacation every year to share that experience. He also enjoyed a round or two of golf later in life. He was a handyman who enjoyed tinkering around the house. He also took great pride in his home and yard. He loved spending time with his children and spoiling grandchildren and his beloved dogs.

Moving to Salem in 1972, William took a job with Quaker City Castings where he remained for 27 years, retiring as a supervisor in 2002.

A devout Christian man, William lived his life as an example for Christ. He was able to lead many to the Lord through the years of service as a Sunday school teacher, layman pastor, in church leadership, building a church and especially serving in the AWANA Youth Organization where he started several chapters. He was a prayer warrior who had a special day set aside for each of his children and their families. His greatest desire is to greet all those he loves as they arrive at the gates of heaven.

He is survived by his wife, the former, Gladys Egolf, whom he married July 9, 1955; three daughters, Cynthia (Larry) Pitner of Salem, Sharon (Philip) Winn of Perkasie, Pennsylvania and Sandra (Rick) Pillick of Levittown, Pennsylvania; two sons, William (Linda) Goughenour, Jr. of Pleasantville, California and Michael (Brenda) Goughenour of East Palestine; a sister, Betty Frederick of Davidsville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Robert (Mary) Goughenour of Trenton; a sister-in-law, Elsie Goughenour of Millersville, Maryland; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and more on the way.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Fred Goughenour and a great-granddaughter, Summer Pitner.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 7 at 12:00 Noon at First Friends Church, Salem with Pastor Pete Fowler, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Salem Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, April 7 prior to the service at the church.

Inurnment will be at a later date at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, Tennessee 37214-0800 or Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

