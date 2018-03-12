YSU Women invited to Women’s Basketball Invitational

The Penguins will host Binghamton Wednesday night at 7PM in the first meeting between the two programs.

YSU Basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Women’s Basketball Team has been invited to to 16-team Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI).

YSU will host Binghamton Wednesday night in the first meeting between the two programs.

The Penguins are making their third trip to the postseason in the last four years. They will be competing in the WBI for the second time in the last three seasons, having advanced to the semifinals back in 2016.

Youngstown State enters the WBI with a 16-15 record, having won 10 of its last 13 games.

Binghamton enters the WBI with a 19-11 record, which included a 10-4 mark on the road. The Bearcats were 10-6 in the America East Conference, which was good enough to tie for third place in the conference.

The winner of Wednesday’s contest between the Penguins and Bearcats will advance to play either Northeastern or Yale.

