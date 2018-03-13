50- to 60-car pileup closes I-71 in central Ohio

The closure was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-71, past State Route 95

MORROW CO., Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 71 is closed in Morrow County in central Ohio due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The closure was reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-71, past State Route 95. There are also crashes reported in the southbound lanes.

PHOTOS: I-71 pileup

The Ohio Department of Transportation advises drivers to use an alternate route.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol did not say exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but it could number in the dozens.

Minor injuries were reported, but the total number of injuries is not known.

