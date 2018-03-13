Above the rim: Tshiebwe powers Kennedy Catholic past Union

The Golden Eagles advance to face Shanksville-Stonycreek Friday in the PIAA Quarterfinals

By Published:
Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with a game-high 30 points in a 73-37 win over Union in the PIAA Class A Second Round.


SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rolled past Union 73-37 Tuesday night in the PIAA Class A Second Round at Slippery Rock University.

Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with a game-high 30 points. Maceo Austin added 17 points in the win, while Matia Acunzo also reached double-figures with 10.

Union was led by Nathan Meeks who tallied 10 points in the setback. The Scotties end the season with a record of 18-7.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 20-4 overall. The Golden Eagles advance to face Shanksville-Stonycreek Friday in the PIAA Quarterfinals.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s