Above the rim: Tshiebwe powers Kennedy Catholic past Union



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic rolled past Union 73-37 Tuesday night in the PIAA Class A Second Round at Slippery Rock University.

Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with a game-high 30 points. Maceo Austin added 17 points in the win, while Matia Acunzo also reached double-figures with 10.

Union was led by Nathan Meeks who tallied 10 points in the setback. The Scotties end the season with a record of 18-7.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 20-4 overall. The Golden Eagles advance to face Shanksville-Stonycreek Friday in the PIAA Quarterfinals.