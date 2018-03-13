AnnaMarie (Colla) Grappo Mediate Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, with Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. officiating, preceded by a 12:15 p.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, for AnnaMarie (Colla) Grappo Mediate, 85, of Boardman, who passed away Tuesday morning, March 13, 2018, with her daughters by her side.

AnnaMarie was born February 10, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of Dr. Joseph and Caroline (Lascola) Colla.

She was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Youngstown State University.

AnnaMarie taught at Saint Dominic School and Saints Mary and Joseph School in Youngstown, Howard Drive Elementary School in Coral Gables, Florida and with the Youngstown City School System, retiring in 1994.

AnnaMarie’s husband, Rocco A. Mediate, whom she married in 1992, passed away February 28, 2018.

She is survived by her three children, Marie Grappo of Canfield, Caroline (Ron) Angelilli of Canfield and Michael (Rachael) Grappo of Boston; five grandchildren, Lena, Renee, Ronald, Allegra and Gabrielle; two stepchildren, Vince (Diane) Mediate and Vicki (Joe) Antenucci; four stepgrandchildren; three nieces and two nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, AnnaMarie was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Ann Augustine and Carole Ann Snyder.

Family and Friends may pay their respects Wednesday, March 21, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location).

On behalf of Annamarie’s family, they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at Select Specialty Hospital-Boardman for their kindness and compassion shown to them and Annamarie throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in AnnaMarie’s name to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44510.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to AnnaMarie’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 19 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



