Bertha Mae Masone Obituary

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan – Bertha Mae Masone of Frankenmuth, Michigan, formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania, age 84, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at St. Mary’s of Michigan in Saginaw, Michigan.

Bertha was born April 3, 1933 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania to the late Clifford and Iva (Weller) Ruby.

She grew up in Ellwood City and graduated from Ellwood City High School with the class of 1951.

She married Philip Masone and he preceded her in death in 1998.

Prior to her retirement she worked as an X-Ray Technician at St. Francis Hospital in New Castle for several years.

She was a member of St. Lucy Roman Catholic Church.

Bertha liked gardening, dancing, playing cards and crafting. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved Mickey Mouse.

Surviving are Sister, Mary Lou Clyde; Nieces and Nephews, Susan (Joseph) Pannutti, Linda (Samuel) Snyder, Brenda Misitano, Patricia (James) Morin, Janet (John) Scheffler, Julie (Gary) Ratay, David (Cassandra) Misitano, Lori (Chester) Pogoreski, Paul (Christine) Clyde and Mary (Michael) MacLean; several great-nieces; great-nephews and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; Siblings, Jim Ruby, Jack Ruby, Howard Ruby, Thomas Ruby, Grace Bosley and Barbara Misitano.

Arrangements are being handled by William F. and Roger M. Decarbo Funeral Home Inc.

