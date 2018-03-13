Blondie (Hughes) Turner Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – At home with her family on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Blondie, 84, passed from this life.

She was born in Braceville, Ohio, on August 28, 1933, to William Ira and Pearl (Hester) Hughes.

​Blondie was a proud member of the South Central Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Blondie is survived by her cherished daughters, Pamela J. Oliver and Kimberly Hughes; sons, Bruce Hughes, Rodney Hughes and Corey (Lakisha) Turner, all of Youngstown and two granddaughters, Courtney Hughes of Youngstown, Lauren Hughes of Wisconsin.

Besides her parents, Blondie was preceded in death on May 15, 1997, by her husband, Sank Turner and then a daughter, Jill Hughes.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 550 North Four Miles Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Send condolences to Blondie’s Family by visiting www.cremateohio.com.