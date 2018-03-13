Charles Partee, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, March 23, at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Charles Partee Sr., 95, Youngstown, who departed this life on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Partee was born March 14, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of Charles L. and Lou Ella Smith Partee.

He attended YSU majoring in law, was an army veteran and worked as an overhead class A crane operator foreman for Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, President of the Eastside Block watch, member of the American Legion and Africa Village.

He leaves children, Charles (Gwen) Partee, Corey L. Partee, Sr. and Jill L. Partee Mosley; sibling, William C. (Margaret) Partee; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Dorothy M. Burton, Helen M. Parr, Raymond and Albert Partee.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.