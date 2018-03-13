Cupboard isn’t bare for the District champ Lady Cardinals

2018 Canfield Softball Primer

Head Coach: Ray Melewski

Record: 21-6

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Canfield’s 2017 District Championship team lost seven starters to graduation (Bridget Durkin, Jena Gibson, Maura Kennedy, Ally Sammarco, Savannah Maass, Sidney Lambert, Ally Lambert) – their pitcher, three infielders, two outfielders and their catcher. The Lady Cardinals return eight letter winners which includes seniors Jill Baker (IF), McKenna Carey (OF), Chloe Cruz (IF), Sydney Fabry (OF) and Taylor Lampe as well as juniors Kalin Kovach (OF), Mallory Vaclav (IF) and sophomore infielder KaiLi Gross. Baker hit .279 with 17 hits on 61 at bats. Cruz closed out her junior season with a .373 batting average (22-59) along with 4 doubles, 2 homers and 15 RBIs. Kovach led the team with 5 homeruns while driving in 24 runs and totaling a .283 average (15-53). Only as a freshman, Gross finished her first year on the varsity level with a stat line of 11 doubles, 4 trips, 23 RBIs and 37 base hits with a .440 average (37-84).

“Our strength begins on the rubber with KaiLi Gross,” indicates coach Melewski. “KaiLi (1.96 ERA, 8-1, 57 IP, 25 Ks) has one year of experience. I feel she’ll be stronger and better (in 2018) and will continue to be successful. Jill (Baker), Chloe (Cruz), and Kalin (Kovach) have strong bats which should produce a lot of runs. We’ll have many new faces on the field (this spring). We have the athletic ability, and I feel with playing time, these young ladies will come together and be very successful.”

2018 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Hubbard, 5

Apr. 2 – at Myrtle Beach Grand Stand Softball Classic, TBD

Apr. 3 – at Myrtle Beach Grand Stand Softball Classic, TBD

Apr. 4 – at Myrtle Beach Grand Stand Softball Classic, TBD

Apr. 5 – at Myrtle Beach Grand Stand Softball Classic, TBD

Apr. 6 – at Myrtle Beach Grand Stand Softball Classic, TBD

Apr. 9 – at Howland, 5

Apr. 10 – Howland, 5

Apr. 11 – at Fitch, 5

Apr. 12 – at Girard, 5

Apr. 14 – at Hoover, 11

Apr. 14 – vs. Madison at Hoover, 1

Apr. 16 – Boardman, 5

Apr. 17 – at Boardman, 5

Apr. 18 – Tallmadge, 5

Apr. 19 – Edgewood, 5

Apr. 20 – at Ashland’s Wendy’s Spring Classic, 6:15

Apr. 21 – at Ashland’s Wendy’s Spring Classic, 9 am

Apr. 23 – at Harding, 5

Apr. 24 – Harding, 5

Apr. 25 – GlenOak, 7

Apr. 30 – at Poland, 5

May 1 – Poland, 5

May 2 – Fitch, 5

May 3 – Perry, 5

May 12 – at Lake, 10 am

May 12 – at Lake, 12