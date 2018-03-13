David J. Helmuth Obituary

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – David J. Helmuth, 57, of Gustavus Township, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, March 13, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born August 18, 1960 in Ravenna, the son of Albert and Ralene (Humphries) Helmuth and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Bloomfield High School, David worked as a truck driver for Centerra in Middlefield.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on vehicles but most of all, he enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife, Susan (Terreance) Helmuth, whom he married June 9, 1979; four children, Julius Terreance (fiancée Heather) of Brookfield, Christine (Jason) Ballince of Geneva on the Lake, Catherine (Larry, Jr.) Nichols of Newton Falls and Cynthia (Josh) Addicott of Howland; eight grandchildren, Clarissa Nichols, Kayla Fellows, Haylee Ballince, Ryan Addicott, Larry Nichols III, Reanna Addicott, Savannah Nichols and Sophia; two sisters, Karen Barber of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Tammy Helmuth of Champion and a brother, Robert “Bobby” (Susan) Helmuth of Columbus.

His parents and a granddaughter, Taylor Ballince, precede him in death.

Services are 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Biel officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the funeral home.