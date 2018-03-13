David Kevin Howells Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – David Kevin Howells, age 60, died at 2:11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on April 18, 1957, the son of the late Roland Howells and the late Betty (Coleman) Zoellers.

David was employed at Brechbuehler Scales in Canton and previously worked at Alliance Castings.

He was a member of the Italian American Club.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to camp, hunt and fish. David especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Tina M. (Windle) Howells, whom he married August 22, 1987; a son, Kevin (Bridget) Howells of Salem; a daughter, Jessica Howells of Canton; a sister, Melanie Lamb of Salem and two brothers, Charles R. (Vickie) Howells of Greenwood, South Carolina and John R. Howells of Carrollton.

Two sisters, Cindy Lewandoski and Cathy Henry, also preceded him in death.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Freddie Rodriquez, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to gofundme.com/Howells.