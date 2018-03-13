Dr. John Philip Kelley Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Dr. John Philip Kelley, 88, of Cortland, Ohio, formerly of San Diego, California, died Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Ohio Living Lake Vista Nursing Home.

He was born August 6, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, a son of the late Philip Francis Kelley and the late Ellen Bresnan Kelley.

John graduated from York Community High School in Elmhurst, Illinois, where he was a member of the 1947 Illinois State Champion Track and Field team. He went on to study at St. Procopius College and then Loyola University School of Dentistry in Chicago, where he graduated in 1954.

John retired as a Captain from the United States Navy after 33 years of service during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. His military career included time with a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) unit in Korea and duty on board the USS Currituck and the USS Isle Royale. Several other highlights of his career included being the commanding officer of all the United States Navy Dental Clinics in the Asian/Pacific Theatre and after returning to the United States, starting a pilot program in Oceanside California, that provided dental screening for elementary age school children.

John was a very health conscious individual all of his life, participating in several marathons. In his later years, he became an avid cyclist, riding his bike 40-50 miles along the California coastline. John especially enjoyed playing golf with his wife after his retirement.

John had married the former Barbara Jane Kenny on August 27, 1955. They raised six children and enjoyed 47 years of marriage together until her passing in September of 2002.

He was a member of Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church in University City, San Diego, California, as well as, Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, Ohio.

Left to cherish his memories are three daughters, Dr. Eileen (Dr. Tom Neuman) Kelley of Warren, Ohio, Dr. Barbara (Eric) Mostardi of Pleasanton, California and Stacey (Ray) Hartman of Great Falls, Montana; three sons, Kevin Kelley of Texas, Tom (Susan) Kelley of Moreno Valley, California and Chris (Kris) Kelley of Rancho Bernardo, California; along with 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Ellen (Walter) Gajcak of Chicago, Illinois and two sisters-in-law, Eileen Curran Kelley of Virginia Beach, Virgnia and Eileen (Vince) Lupo of Littleton, Colorado.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Dr. Michael Kelley and a sister, Phyllis Holtmeyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483 at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

A memorial service and interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, San Diego, California.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, at alz.org or Catholic Charities of Youngstown, in his memory.

