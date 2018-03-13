Eileen R. Brose Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Private services were held for Eileen R. Brose, 70, who passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Eileen was born January 15, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of John Stevens and Ruth Kornick.

She was a 1966 graduate of Chaney High School and a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church.

She worked as an office manager for various trucking companies.

Eileen loved cooking and working with flowers.

Surviving are two sons, Robert (Brenda) Brose of North Lima and Brian (Angela) Brose of Canfield; one daughter, Leesa (Alan) Jacubenta of North Royalton and six grandchildren, Taylor, Hannah, Savannah, Tori, Luke and Reagan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangments handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.