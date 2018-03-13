FEMA to help fund road problems in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – City officials met with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Tuesday to see if they could get help paying for a couple of road projects.

The city says FEMA agreed to help with the clean up of Dresden Avenue and the Ohio Department of Natural resources (ODNR) will cover the rest.

Dresden Avenue is still shut down because of a possible leaking mine.

The Penn Ave Extension is also eligible for FEMA funding but hasn’t been approved yet. The city should hear back about that project in a couple of weeks.

