Fitch looks to return to Districts with 13 letter winners back

Fitch opens with Louisville at home.

Austintown Fitch Falcons High School Softball

2018 Fitch Softball Primer
Head Coach: Steve Ward
Record: 7-14

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
With 13 letter winners returning from last year, it appears as if the Falcons are ready to soar. “Overall, we have the potential to be a strong team,” indicates coach Steve Ward. “The players have committed themselves to working hard. We’re focusing on consistency in the way we approach every game. The offseason has built character as leaders have been stepping up. The confidence of our team has grown and we’re ready to compete.”

The Lady Falcons have their 1 through 9 hitters back. Lainie Simons, Kayla Kelty, Ashley Fuller and Kacie Roth all hit for over .300 last Spring. Fitch also returns depth at the pitching position with junior Fuller and sophomores Courtney Schwind, Kaitlyn Evankpo and freshman Lydia Spalding all looking to throw for the Falcons this year. Coach Ward says a major point of emphasis this off-season was sure up the defense. “We have a chip on our shoulder on the defensive end. We’re very eager to prove ourselves.”

Fitch was eliminated a year ago by Aurora (8-6) in the Solon Sectional Championship. The Lady Falcons are looking to return to the second weekend of the playoffs (Districts) for the first time since 2015.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 26 – Louisville, 5
Mar. 28 – Ursuline, 5
Mar. 29 – at Struthers, 5
Mar. 30 – at LaBrae, 5
Apr. 3 – Western Reserve, 5
Apr. 5 – Kent Roosevelt, 5
Apr. 9 – Poland, 5
Apr. 10 – at Poland, 5
Apr. 11 – Canfield, 5
Apr. 14 – Lake (DH), 11
Apr. 16 – at Harding, 5
Apr. 17 – Harding, 5
Apr. 19 – at Mooney, 5
Apr. 21 – (Akron Rock & Fire) vs. Holy Name, 1:30
Apr. 21 – (Akron Rock & Fire) vs. Revere, 6
Apr. 22 – (Akron Rock & Fire) vs. Wickliffe, 9
Apr. 23 – Howland, 5
Apr. 24 – at Howland, 5
Apr. 26 – at Aurora, 5
Apr. 28 – vs. Ashland, 12 (at Massillon)
Apr. 28 – at Massillon, 2
Apr. 30 – Boardman, 5
May 1 – at Boardman, 5
May 2 – at Canfield, 5
May 3 – at Niles, 5

