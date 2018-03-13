G. William Richards, Sr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – G. William Richards, Sr., 81, of Salem, took his final journey Tuesday evening, March 13, 2018 to his home in Heaven.

Bill was born on March 30, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Silas F. and Ada K. (Wroe) Richards.

He grew up in the Cleveland area, graduated in 1954 from Collinwood High School, attended Miami University and in 1959 graduated from the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

He was then drafted into the United States Army in 1960 for two years.

He returned to operate the Silas F. Richards Funeral Home of his father’s until its closing in 1969. He and his wife moved to the Salem area, where he worked for the Herron Transfer Company for three years. In 1973, he founded the Richards Moving and Storage Company near Winona, Ohio. They are currently the Global-North American Moving Company representative.

He was a member and past master of the Allen Masonic Lodge #276 in Columbiana, Ohio, Youngstown Shrine Club, Past Patron of the Western Reserve Eastern Star #71 in Cleveland, Ohio, Scottish Rite, Al Koran and a member of their clown unit, participating in many events at local Shrine Hospitals. He was also a member of the Winona Methodist Church, Salem American Legion Post #56 and a former member of the Kiwanis Club.

Bill was an avid woodworker and built three bars in his home, carved duck decoys, built his own golf course and did beautiful stain glasswork. He enjoyed the outdoors, hosted picnics for the folks of the sheltered workshop.

Bill enjoyed his home, where he would sit back and entertain family and friends, a place to share stories, build a nice fire, have a cold beer and smoke a good cigar.

He is survived by his wife, the former Judith Ann Lovejoy, whom he married on June 3, 1961; his children, George William Richards, Jr. and (Terri Stilson) and Douglas Avery and Christina (Knoedler) Richards, all of Salem, siblings; Fred (Pat) Richards of Kentucky and Edward (Beverly) Richards of Newbury, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Adkins) and Chris Hammitt, Katie (Richards) McCaully, Shawn McCaully, Douglas Richards, Stephanie (Richards) and Adam Waldo, Matthew Richards and (Mallory Reynolds), Crystal (Richards) Gatchel and Matthew Gatchel, Alan Richards and (Lexi Carson) and seven great-grandchildren.

Donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Please use the link to make the donation in Bill’s memory, donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/1339729.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.