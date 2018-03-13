Gerhard Blaurock, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – There will be services at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 17 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman for Gerhard W. Blaurock, Sr., 92, formerly of Austintown, who died Tuesday evening, March 13 at Lantern Assisted Living in Madison.

Mr. Blaurock was born August 31, 1925 in Radetrund, Germany, a son of Wilhelm and Auguste Labusch Blaurock, settling in the Youngstown area in 1956 at the age of 31.

Gerhard was a machine operator with Packard Electric, retiring in 1988.

He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Gerhard was a WWII veteran.

He enjoyed traveling and was an avid camper, while going cross country. He enjoyed fishing but his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Gerhard’s wife of 54 years, the former Joanne M. Hillenbrand, whom he married October 11, 1958, died January 10, 2013.

Gerhard is survived by his daughter, Ellen Tirpack (Scott Cilmi) of San Rafael, California; his sons, Gerhard W. (Cathy L.) Blaurock, Jr. of Shelby Township, Michigan and Michael B. Blaurock of Perry; his sister, Edelgard (Siegmund) Zoenack of Dortmund, Germany; his brother, Wilhelm Blaurock of Herne, Germany; his grandchildren, Brie, Scott, Kaitlin, Danielle, Aidan, Michael (Mack) and Jack; his great-grandchildren, Jordan and McKena and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Gerhard was preceded in death by his sisters, Hildegard Michalowski and Gertraud Blaurock and his brother, Ernst Blaurock.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.