Group arrested in Canfield child sex sting appear in court

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several men who were picked up recently as part of an internet sex sting targeting suspected pedophiles all now have trials set for May.

A number of them appeared in Common Pleas Court this Tuesday. All of the suspects are accused of trying to solicit sex from teenage boys and girls. The group was rounded up last month during a sting in Canfield.

Although some of the suspects have been able to post bond since their arrests, several others remain locked up in the county jail.

Investigators say the suspects used computer and cell phone technology to meet their victims, gaining their trust over time and then eventually luring the children into meeting with them in person.