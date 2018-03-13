Iva M. Kerrick Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania – Iva M. Kerrick, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

She was born on October 1, 1924.

Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, March q5 at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Center, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania 16142 as well as from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 16 at the church.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 16 at the church.

Funeral arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.