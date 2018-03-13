JobsNOW: Work is never boring at Howland Machine in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Machine is ready to add help in its shop. If you can mill and drill, now is a good time to find a position to fit your qualifications.

Howland Machine is ready to hire to anyone who has experience in manual or CNC milling. Specifically, machinists with five years of experience in a job or contract manufacturing.

“They are vitally important to our overall success because they actually produce the parts. Without them, we have no high quality,” said Elliott Dewey with Howland Machine.

Howland Machine moved to Niles in 2001 and now sits on Summit Avenue. It makes 98 percent new parts – machine parts, full equipment or spare parts.

The manufacturing is low volume, high complexity. You’re given a lot of freedom to think independently and machine on your own.

“It is very engaging. It keeps your mind working. It’s tough day in and day out but very rewarding,” Dewey said. “You’ll receive a new part almost every day or every week.”

The company based in Niles is looking for manual and vertical machining operators plus CNC lathe operators. It’s helpful if you’ve worked with a variety of materials like aluminum, titanium and different types of steel. Most of the machinery is computerized.

“You’ll do your own setup and be able to modify the program, increase or decrease speed,” Dewey said.

Finally, the company is looking for a laborer and detailer. Some of the training is in-house but those with a mechanical aptitude, some kind of blueprint experience and working in an industrial or machine shop environment would fit into the position well. They will do the final clean-up and prepare items for shipment.

“Without this position, you don’t have a final product and it’s the actual aesthetics of what our customers will see when it comes to them,” Dewey said.

For more information contact: Howland Machine Technologies, 947 Summit Ave., Niles, Ohio 44446, (330) 544-4029, info@hmcmachinetech.com.