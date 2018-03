COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Closing arguments are underway in the the trial for Brian Golsby, the man who allegedly killed OSU student Reagan Tokes.

The prosecution rested yesterday, and the defense called no witnesses.

Two women, a close friend and the mother of Golsby’s daughter, both testified yesterday that Golsby confessed to them in separate jailhouse conversations.

Golsby faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted of the murder of Tokes.