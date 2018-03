TRACE – 2″

SNOW TROUBLES 

Snow bursts through Thursday have the potential to reduce visibility to white out conditions.

Slick spots on the road are also something to look out for on any commute you’re making.

If you run into a burst of this snow while driving, you should reduce your speed and make sure your headlights are visible.

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE WORK WEEK

To see the weekend warm-up I am tracking, press “play” on the video above.

THE 7 DAY FORECAST IS HERE