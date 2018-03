Related Coverage Arrest made in Center St. Bridge crash that injured 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with causing a crash that sent three people to the hospital appeared in court this morning.

William Kyzer needed crutches to make his way up to the bench this morning.

He’s been indicted on drunk driving and other charges in connection with a three-vehicle wreck in January on Youngstown’s Center Street Bridge.

In court this morning Kyzer plead “not guilty.” His trial is set for early April.