Michael C. Parana, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Michael C. “Shan” Parana, 82, of Warren, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at home with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Osceola Mills, Pennsylvania on February 1, 1936. He moved to Warren, Ohio as a small child and remained a lifelong resident.

Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean Conflict.

He was married to his wife, Virginia, for 59 years and Virginia was there day and night taking care of her husband during his illness.

Mike enjoyed his family, cooking, watching classic movies, reading and playing the lottery. He was an avid Browns and Indians fan and a private, quiet man who will be sadly missed by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; children, Michael Parana, Timothy (Beverly) Parana and Pamela Workman; grandchildren, Timothy, Taylor, Natalie, Gabriella Parana, Miranda Hartzell, who helped take care of her “Papa” every day, Samantha Workman, Jaryd Workman, Seth Workman; three great-grandchildren, Preston Hartzell, Wyatt Hartzell, and Noah Workman and several nephews and nieces throughout the country.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anna Parana; brothers, Alfred, George and Martin Parana and sisters, Katherine Moore, Mary Sarentino and Irene Frankos.

At Mikes’ request, there will be no calling hours.

The family will hold a private memorial service in the future.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.