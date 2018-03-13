Nellie E. (Blystone) Helmick Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Nellie E. (Blystone) Helmick, 98, of Warren, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away Tuesday morning, March 13, 2018 at Community Skilled Health Care Center in Warren.

She was born February 15, 1920 in Elderton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ralph and Edna (Manners) Blystone.

Nellie was a 1938 graduate of Elderton High School in Pennsylvania. She worked at the former Packard Electric Corp. during WWII. She also worked at a bus station, where she met her husband who was also a bus driver and she also worked for a time as a waitress at the former Streamliner Diner and Sanitary Dairy, both in Warren.

She married Clyde G. Helmick on May 9, 1946. They shared almost 37 years of marriage and many happy memories together until his passing on January 1, 1983.

Nellie was of the Methodist faith.

She enjoyed birds and collecting bird figurines, bingo, trivia, reading the newspaper, gardening, embroidery and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. She also liked to bake and was known for her famous chocolate cake.

Great times were had with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nellie loved life and all the people she met.

Nellie is survived by five children, Donald L. (Regena) Helmick, of Leavittsburg, Fred P. (Sally) Helmick, of Madison, Ohio, Harold M. Helmick of Vienna, Susan F. (Victor) Belebczuk, of Newton Falls and George R. Helmick of Leavittsburg. She also leaves behind a stepdaughter, Hilda (William) Fumerola of Clinton Township, Michigan; two sisters, Betty Silvis of Niles and Ruth Klimek of Allen Park, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Jennifer), Janet (John), Todd, Adam, Michael, Alexis and Rachel and four great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Stephanie, Ethan and Lilly.

Besides her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, Cecil R. Helmick; two brothers, Ralph, Jr. and David Blystone and three sisters, Dorothy Long, Nola Klimek and Virginia Bailey.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor John Jaros officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at the funeral home.

Nellie will be laid to rest in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice in her memory.