Pa. House votes to trim Legislature, but bill’s fate is unclear

Opponents warn it will dilute the voices of constituents and give more power to leaders

Associated Press Published:
Pennsylvania state house
pennsylvania state house

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A proposal to cut about a quarter of state lawmakers from the Pennsylvania General Assembly is moving ahead, but it’s still not certain that the constitutional amendment will make it onto the November ballot.

The House voted 109 to 80 on Tuesday for a bill that would cut the House from 203 to 151 members and the Senate from 50 to 38.

Supporters predict it will make the Legislature work more efficiently and could produce some cost savings.

Opponents warn it will dilute the voices of constituents and give more power to leaders when new district lines are drawn after the 2020 census.

Procedural rules mean that the proposal to cut the Senate would have to be eliminated in order for the bill to go before voters later this year.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s