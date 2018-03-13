PA Lawmaker proposes fining parents $500 for child’s bullying

The third time, parents would receive a court citation and pay up to a $500 fine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation that could have parents footing the bill if their child bullies another kid at school.

State Rep. Frank Burns’ bill gives parents three strikes. The first time a child bullies someone, the school is required to inform his or her parents how the school handled the situation. Parents would have to take a class on bullying and attend a bullying resolution conference the second time. The third time, parents would receive a court citation and pay up to a $500 fine.

In a statement issued Monday, the Democrat says bullying can lead to physical assaults and suicide.

He says holding students, parents and officials accountable “is the only way to put an end to this scourge.”

