Pa. man charged with killing wife, her adult daughter

Police said a 14-year-old girl was tied up for a time but didn't appear to have sustained any serious injuries

Associated Press Published:
Crime Generic

FAIRVIEW, Pa. (AP) – A man has been charged with killing his wife and her adult daughter in their northwestern Pennsylvania home.

Fifty-eight-year-old Regis Brown is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and other counts in the Fairview Township slayings.

State police in Erie County say they believe 53-year-old Michele Brown and 35-year-old Tammy Greenawalt were killed Friday but their bodies weren’t found until Monday afternoon.

Police allege that Brown tied up Greenawalt in a rocking chair in his bedroom and stabbed her, then bludgeoned his wife in the garage when she arrived home later.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was tied up for a time but didn’t appear to have sustained any serious injuries.

Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Brown and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s