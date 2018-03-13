Patricia A. Johnson Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Patricia A. Johnson, 78, entered into the presence of Our Lord, Tuesday afternoon, March 13, 2018, passing peacefully at Briarfield Manor in Austintown, surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born January 12, 1940, in Plainfield, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Jean M. Reed Dusko and came to Youngstown as a child with her family.

She was a 1957 graduate of South High School and earned an A.B.A. from Youngstown University in 1959.

After graduating from college, Pat worked for Beadling & Company, a local brokerage firm, until 1962, when she began working for Hill, Barth, & King, CPAs. In 1975, she started work for G. Barth & Associates, CPAs, retiring from there in 1993. Later, Pat worked for American Executive Gifts out of Akron from 1998 until 2007.

She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church in Boardman, where she sang in the choir and served on many church boards and committees over the years. Pat also served on the Vision Transition Team that oversaw the merger of Calvary Baptist Church and West Side Baptist Church.

Pat was always very fond of owls and collected many art pieces and figures throughout the years. She enjoyed playing cards with her longtime friends, Dorothy, Dorothy and Dorothy! Her greatest love was spending time with family and working for her church.

Her husband, Lawrence R. “Larry” Johnson, whom she married June 27, 1992, passed away September 27, 1996.

Pat leaves two nephews, Dave (Kathy) Williams of Herald, California and Mark (Debra) Williams of Scottsdale, Arizona; two great-nephews, Jacob and Alex Williams; two stepsons, Rick (Jan) Johnson and Bob (Renee) Johnson; four stepgrandchildren, Eric, Alan, Brett and Courtney; a stepgreat-grandchild and many friends, including special friends who cared for her, Alice and Terry Lang, Harriet Chandler and Pastor Burl Jernigan.

Besides her husband, Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Williams.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 18, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 19, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1463 Shields Road, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

A committal service will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to the Memorial Fund at Calvary Baptist Church.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Pat’s family.

