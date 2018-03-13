Philip Ross Spalding Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at Four Mile Run Christian Church, for Philip Ross Spalding, 82 of Austintown Township, whom passed away Tuesday evening, March 13, 2018 at his home.

Phil was born July 21, 1935 in Austintown, the son of Robert and Janet Ruth (MacLellen) Spalding.

He was a lifelong resident of Austintown Township and a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School class of 1953 and later attended Youngstown State University.

Phil served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. from 1954-1956.

He furthered his education as an apprentice Sheet Metal Worker in the construction industry and worked his career as a Union Sheet Metal Worker with Local #33. Philip retired in 1997.

Phil was a member of Four Mile Run Christian Church where he served as an elder, a sunday school teacher and a youth leader for many years.

He was also a 60-year member of the union and served as an apprenticeship instructor for 25 years.

He enjoyed snow skiing, fishing and gardening.

Phil leaves his wife of 57 years, the former Carol Vestal, whom he married June 24, 1960; four sons, John (Wendy) Spalding of Cincinnati, Paul (Christine) Spalding of North Jackson, David (Lisa) Spalding and Mark (Becki) Spalding, both of Austintown; 18 grandchildren, Grace, Philip, Luke, Timothy, Caleb, Joshua, Daniel, Faith, Nathan, Abigail, Rachel, Elizabeth, Samuel, Carolina, Lydia, Harrison, William and Mary and one great-grandchild, Annie.

Besides his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Spalding.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at Four Mile Run Christian Church where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send online condolences to the Spalding family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.