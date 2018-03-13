President Trump heading to Calif. to look over border wall prototypes

(CNN) – President Trump makes his first visit to California as commander-in-chief.

The trip comes a week after the trump administration sued the state over policies it claims obstruct federal immigration enforcement and border security remains high on his agenda.

While in the golden state, Mr. Trump will inspect preliminary models of the wall he has long-wanted to build between the U.S. and Mexico.

“I think that this is an important thing that the president has talked about, the safety and security of the country and strongly feels the wall is a big part in that, and he is going to look at those prototypes,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Not everyone is happy about the presidential visit. There were a number of anti-trump protests in the state on Monday. Mr. Trump lost California in the 2016 election and there’s been friction with the state ever since then. Last month, Mr. Trump blasted California officials for their handling of immigration issues.

“We get no help from the state of California. They are doing a lousy management job,” President Trump said.

Protester Judy de los Santos said the president has been nothing but insulting.

“This President has thrown blanket statements that have been nothing but outrageous insults. We cannot sit down. We cannot stay home and not respond to his hateful rhetoric,”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the San Francisco division of immigration and customs enforcement resigned this week. James Schwab said he was fed up with what he calls falsehoods spread by the administration.

Border wall prototypes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This Oct. 19, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. Rigorous testing of prototypes of President Donald. A U.S. official says recent testing of prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico found their heights should stop border crossers. U.S. tactical teams spent three weeks trying to breach and scale the models in San Diego. An official with direct knowledge of the results said they point to see-through steel barriers topped by concrete as the best design. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information is not authorized for release. (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File) In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, crews work on a border wall prototypes near the border with Tijuana, Mexico, in San Diego. A U.S. official says recent testing of prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico found their heights should stop border crossers. U.S. tactical teams spent three weeks trying to breach and scale the models in San Diego. An official with direct knowledge of the results said they point to see-through steel barriers topped by concrete as the best design. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information is not authorized for release. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, people pass border wall prototypes as they stand near the border with Tijuana, Mexico, in San Diego. A U.S. official says recent testing of prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico found their heights should stop border crossers. U.S. tactical teams spent three weeks trying to breach and scale the models in San Diego. An official with direct knowledge of the results said they point to see-through steel barriers topped by concrete as the best design. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information is not authorized for release. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, crews work on a border wall prototype near the border with Tijuana, Mexico, in San Diego. A U.S. official says recent testing of prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico found their heights should stop border crossers. U.S. tactical teams spent three weeks trying to breach and scale the models in San Diego. An official with direct knowledge of the results said they point to see-through steel barriers topped by concrete as the best design. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information is not authorized for release. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)