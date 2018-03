POLAND, Ohio – On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, Rose (Rosan) Lathrop, age 69, passed away at home.

She was born in Newport, Rhode Island on July 10, 1948 to Frank Rosan and his wife.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.