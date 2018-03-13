Russell G. Moore Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 19, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield, for Russell G. Moore, 97, who passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Russell was born December 15, 1920 in Cleveland, Ohio, son of George Moore and Stella Wingerter.

He was a high school graduate of West Tech in Cleveland and came to Youngstown in 1960.

He worked as a General Foundry Foreman for Wean United Foundry & Machine in Youngstown, retiring in 1982.

Russell was a WWII pilot flight instructor, 2nd LT, US Army Air Forces.

He was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church, where he was past President of the Christian Fellowship Class.

He created two line art church sculptures, “Easter Morning” and “Living Waters”. He was a master modeler, winning national model airplane contests in 2000-2001.

Surviving are his wife, Edith L. Moore, whom he married September 29, 1945; three sons, Gary (Paula Waltz) Moore of Mountain House, California, David (Peg) Moore of Akron and James (Marilyn) Moore of Rochester, Minnesota; one daughter, Carol (Dr. Gregory) Gomori of Youngstown, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Evelyn Freier and Luella Walter.

Friends will be received at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday, March 19, 2018, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or The American Diabetes Association.

The family would like to thank Dr. Bartels and staff and Mahoning Valley Infusion (MVI) Hospice Care for their loving care.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 16 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



