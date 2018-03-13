Ruth F. Evans Obituary

CANFIELD – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Woodworth Church of the Brethren for Ruth F. Evans, 93, who passed away Sunday, March 11 evening at Caprice Healthcare.

Ruth was born Aug. 22, 1924, in Mogadore, a daughter of the late Charles Sherwood and Clara (Kurtz) Feller.

Ruth was a 1942 graduate of Mogadore High School.

She was a owner and operator of Evans Carpet and then T.W. Pet Centers.

She was a founding member of the Youngstown Area Tropical Fish Society.

Ruth loved bowling, fishing and boating, especially speed boating. She also enjoyed going on boating trips to Canada.

Her husband, George “Dick” R. Evans, whom she married September 27, 1942, passed away February 12, 2005.

Ruth leaves her two daughters, Noel (Roger) Jenkins of Boardman and Margie Evans of Warren; a son, Dick Evans of Canfield; former daughter-in-law, Dolly DiMargio of North Royalton; four grandchildren, Cathy (Scott) Howard, Cari Lynn (Tim) Johnston, Richard (Kelli) Evans and Bradley (Loretta Lomanto) Evans; and six great-grandchildren, Felicia (William) Moss, Ashley Benzenhoefer, Cody Howard, Tim Johnston, Tyler Johnston and Taylor Johnston.

Ruth was also preceded in death by a son, Eric E. Evans and a brother, Warren Feller.

Family and friends may call today from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to the Woodworth Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, 30 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, OH 44514.

