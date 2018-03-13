School shooting survivor: Honor victims non-politically

An Ohio teen wounded in a school shooting last year is speaking out about some school walkouts planned on Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed, for the 17 deceased students and faculty from the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. As families began burying their dead, authorities questioned whether they could have prevented the attack at the high school where a gunman, Nikolas Cruz, took several lives. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio teenager wounded in a school shooting last year says he thinks it’s disrespectful to victims of the February massacre in Parkland, Florida, to use that tragedy to further a particular political agenda.

West Liberty-Salem student Logan Cole said in a Facebook video he won’t participate in the Wednesday student walkouts promoted by organizers of the Women’s March.

He says the walkouts are oversimplifying the problem of school violence by advocating more gun control as the solution.

Cole says it’s better to honor the Parkland victims in a non-political way. He is inviting classmates to join him in doing that through a Wednesday memorial service at his school.

The teen accused of wounding Cole and another student has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including attempted murder.

