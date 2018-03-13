Second K9 needed to cover police shifts in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Police Department is taking donations to raise money for a second K9.

The department said the dogs alone cost around $13,000, then officers have to buy the specially-equipped car.

Right now, the department only has one K9 which can’t cover all three shifts. The officers have had to reach out to other departments when they need a K9 on a call.

“Just yesterday, I had to call a West Virginia K9 over to search a vehicle for me or sniff it. It indicated to the presence of narcotics and we found evidence of drugs in that vehicle,” Officer Chris Green said.

Green said the dogs can legally search vehicles even when the drivers don’t give police permission.

He said they’ll also help other jurisdictions once they get the second K9.

