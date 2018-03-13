Second K9 needed to cover police shifts in East Liverpool

East Liverpool police are raising money for the second dog to make sure they have a K9 at all times

By Published: Updated:
East Liverpool Police K9 unit

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Liverpool Police Department is taking donations to raise money for a second K9.

The department said the dogs alone cost around $13,000, then officers have to buy the specially-equipped car.

Right now, the department only has one K9 which can’t cover all three shifts. The officers have had to reach out to other departments when they need a K9 on a call.

“Just yesterday, I had to call a West Virginia K9 over to search a vehicle for me or sniff it. It indicated to the presence of narcotics and we found evidence of drugs in that vehicle,” Officer Chris Green said.

Green said the dogs can legally search vehicles even when the drivers don’t give police permission.

He said they’ll also help other jurisdictions once they get the second K9.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s