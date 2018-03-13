Survive and Advance: New Castle heading to PIAA Quarterfinal

Ohio State commit Marcus Hooker had a double-double

By Published:
New Castle's Marcus Hooker had a double-double to help the Red Hurricanes stay alive in the state tournament Tuesday night.

ALIQUIPPA, Pa (WKBN)-The New Castle boys basketball team is heading back to the PIAA Quarterfinals after the Red Hurricanes topped South Fayette 61-41 at Aliquippa High School Tuesday night.

The Red Hurricanes jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Georgie Eggleston led the way for New Castle with 17 points while Marcus Hooker had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Anthony Bailey added 10 more for the Red Hurricanes.

New Castle advances to play Sharon in the PIAA Class 4A Quarterfinals Friday night at a location to be determined.

