Terry E. Achberger Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Terry E. Achberger, 71, of State Route 517, passed away unexpectedly at 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Achberger was born December 25, 1946 in Akron, Ohio. Terry was the oldest of six children of the late Donald E. and Betty Jane (Osborne) Achberger and had lived in the Lisbon area since the early 1980s.

A 1965 graduate of Garfield High School, Terry worked as a maintenance supervisor at Essex II of Salem for over 20 years, retiring in 2017.

He was a member of Victory Christian Center of Columbiana, where he served as a greeter.

Terry was also a member of the Lisbon Eagles and loved to go fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barb (Hood) Achberger, whom he married July 26, 1969; children, Tina (Adam) Gable of Barberton, Ohio, Tracy (Todd) Hudgins of Queenstown, Maryland, Troy (Denise) Achberger of Florida, Tim (Beth) Achberger of Lisbon, Teri (Shane) Barnes of Indiana and Ted Achberger of Kent; sisters, Susan (Bob) Corall of Kent and Cindy (Jim) Cook of Struthers; brother, Ronald (Ruby) Achberger of Akron; grandchildren, Jordon, Riley, Tyler, Taylor, Tristina, Alexa, Leah, Asha, Taylor, Tanner, Brandy, Jaycee and Sarah and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Terry was also preceded in death by his brother, David Allen Achberger and sister, Nancy Jane Freudeman.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the Victory Christian Center, 350 State Route 7, Columbiana, Ohio with Pastor Randy Morocco officiating.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.