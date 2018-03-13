Trailer overturns, sends crane onto pickup truck

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Officials say a tractor-trailer carrying a crane overturned in Pennsylvania, sending the crane into a nearby pickup truck and killing one person.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs says the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday on Route 910 in Pine. The crane crushed the pickup truck, killing one and injuring another.

Downs declined to identify the victims. She says the injured person has been taken to a local hospital.

Route 910 was closed for several hours as officials worked to clear the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

