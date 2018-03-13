Video: Man struggles to steal California animal shelter’s gumball machine

WFLA Published:
SACRAMENTO, CA (WFLA) – A California animal shelter shared surveillance video of a thief stealing its fundraising gumball machine.

He found out that it wasn’t easy.

This video comes from the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento.

Spilling gumballs everyone, the thief struggled to get the machine out of the door.

While keeping his eyes on the prize, he completely missed the cash donation box a few feet away.

He gets points for perseverance, though.

The thief eventually tossed the machine over a fence, securing the quarters inside for himself.

 

