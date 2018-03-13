Video shows student, Columbus school bus driver in fight outside School

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City School District is investigating a video that shows a fight between a student and a district bus driver.

It happened Friday afternoon during dismissal outside Fort Hayes, according to the district. According to the district, some students were trying to board a bus that they are not assigned to.

Video of the fight has been widely shared on Twitter.

The district is investigating the incident. No disciplinary action has been taken against the driver.

A district spokesperson called it ‘concerning’ that the incident escalated to this level.

