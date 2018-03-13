Warren City Schools adds resource officers

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City School District announced today it’s adding more school resource officers.

In a partnership with Warren Police, the district will now have four officers placed at each of the district’s four Pre-K to 8th grade buildings and two officers at Warren G. Harding High School.

The move went into effect on Monday.

Warren Safety-Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa said the city’s first priority in working with the school district is to ensure student and staff safety.