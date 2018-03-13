Woman sentenced for stealing from Boardman business

Related Coverage Trial set for Boardman woman accused of stealing nearly $200K



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman convicted of stealing almost $200,000 from her employer was sentenced Tuesday.

Adriann Bunch was sentenced 18 months in jail plus restitution as part of a plea deal.

Her family has already paid $13,000 for the debt.

Bunch pleaded guilty to aggravated theft in February. Prosecutors say she overpaid herself as a payroll accountant at State Alarm in Boardman.

The payments started in 2013.

Police say Bunch admitted to the theft and said she took the money to pay her bills.